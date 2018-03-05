Khloé Kardashian is still weeks away from giving birth to a baby girl, her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but she’s already thinking about her daughter’s teenage years.

The 33-year-old reality star celebrated sharing the sex reveal on Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians by envisioning her daughter’s future with a cute quiz.

“I can’t believe I’m having a girl! It was such a special moment and I’m so happy I got to share it with you guys,” she wrote on her website and app. “My team put together this fun fill-in-the-blank game for me about what I hope for my little one when she grows up.”

When asked how old her daughter will have to be to start watching the family’s reality show, Kardashian responded, “13.” Two years later, when she turns 15, she’ll be allowed to go on her first date – although the mom-to-be clarifies “I’m not sure what TT will say.”

Khloe Kardashian

The Revenge Body host also hopes that her child has a strong connection with music, answering that she thinks “singing” would be an awesome talent for her to have. She also revealed that the baby will be exposed to plenty of “real music” like Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson and Patti LaBelle growing up.

But the one thing Kardashian hopes her daughter excels at above all? “Self-love.”

As for babysitting duties, the Good American founder is looking to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, who both have three children of their own.

“They already have so many kids. What’s one more. LOL!” she wrote.

Kardashian just returned home from a babymoon of sorts in Tokyo with her older sisters. They documented all aspects of their trip, from touring sightseeing spots to tasting various local delicacies.

During the trip, the mom-to-be shared she was nearing her due date with a selfie captioned, “8 months Bumpin.”

Kardashian officially announced her pregnancy in December. PEOPLE confirmed in September that she was expecting a baby with Thompson, 26, who is already a father to 14-month-old son Prince Oliver.