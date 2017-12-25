Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her first Christmas as a mom-to-be!

After Kardashian, 33, confirmed she’s expecting their first child, the reality star showed off her baby bump for the second time five days later on Monday as a holiday gift to her fans and followers. She and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson debuted her baby bump on Dec. 20.

“Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump,” Kardashian captioned the photo of herself from momager Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

“I’ll be 6 months next week,” she told a fan on Twitter.

Khloé and fellow mom-to-be Kylie Jenner celebrated Christmas morning at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s house with all their siblings, including Rob Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner.

On the 13th day of the countdown, Khloé made her KarJenner Christmas card debut. Holding her 13-month-old niece Dream Renée, she kept any semblance of a baby bump under wraps in a white shirt and jeans that match her sisters’ outfits.

PEOPLE first broke the news back in September that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and Thompson — who have been dating since September 2016 — were expecting a baby together.

Multiple sources confirmed in late October that they will welcome a son together in early 2018. Thompson, 26, also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram alongside a bump picture in her baby announcement. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this [quiet] but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us. Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

Kardashian revealed on her website and app that she’ll be celebrating Christmas early with Thompson since the Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road.

“Then, I’ll fly back to [Los Angeles] a few days before my family’s annual Christmas Eve party,” she said. “My mom takes full control of Christmas Eve since she’s been throwing the party for so long, so I let her do her thing!”

“On Christmas morning, the whole family is together with the little kids — usually at Kourt‘s — opening presents and chilling in our pajamas,” she continued. “After that, we’re all going to do our own thing the rest of the day. So after I cook breakfast for everyone, I’m doing absolutely nothing and I’m very much looking forward to that, LOL!”

Kardashian tweeted on Dec. 21 that she “can’t wait” to pass on the holiday traditions to her “little one, one day.”

“Khloé is ecstatic about being pregnant,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She has been fine with being out of the spotlight. It’s like she realized that she needed a break. The baby is a huge blessing in many ways.”

The source also said Kardashian and Thompson have a “great relationship,” and the mom-to-be “couldn’t be happier” with the basketball player.

Kardashian “still has a couple of months to go” in her pregnancy and is planning a baby shower for the new year, according to the source, who added: “She wants to give birth in Los Angeles, so her family can be around.”