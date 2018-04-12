“They are absolutely thrilled,” a source revealed to PEOPLE in September of the couple. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the insider said, adding, “This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Seth Browarnik/startraks

Kardashian wasn’t the only one in the family expecting a child. Her pregnancy news came days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that sister Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott were expecting a baby girl. The couple’s daughter Stormi was born Feb. 1.

Sister Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West were also expecting their third child — a daughter — after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family. Baby Chicago arrived on Jan. 15.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Confirms The Sex Of Her Third Baby — And Says She Still Hasn’t Decided On A Name

The baby girl’s arrival comes just two days after allegations surfaced that Thompson was seen kissing multiple other women and a source calling him “a serial cheater.”

On April 10, videos surfaced of Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at the PH-D Lounge in New York City over the previous weekend.

A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October, allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Moving in with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Kardashian and Thompson, a center/power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers, first stepped out together in early September 2016 and have been spending much of their time together since then in Cleveland — even celebrating Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas there together last year. They then rang in 2017 in Miami with one another.

Watch the full special Born Kardashian streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

In April 2017, the Revenge Body star opened up to ES Magazine about the possibility of tying the knot with the sports star — admitting she would say yes if he popped the question and is excited about the prospect of starting her own brood.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it. He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” she revealed.

“I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”