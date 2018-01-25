It may be a little while until Kim Kardashian West‘s newborn daughter Chicago sees her name in lights, but she’s already seeing it in flowers.

Following her baby girl’s birth via surrogate on Jan. 15, the new mom of three, 37, has been using social media to share snaps of sweet presents from her friends and family. The newest addition? A huge rose arrangement that spells “CHI,” her nickname, from aunt Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian — who’s expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson — used Twitter Friday to clear up any confusion about how to pronounce her new niece’s nickname, writing, “I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name 😍😍😍😍 hey Chi (shy).”

The gorgeous gift from Kardashian follows a heart-shaped arrangement of roses from Kardashian West’s pregnant sister Kylie Jenner, which Kardashian West posted on Snapchat and Instagram Stories, saying “How beautiful are these flowers? Thank you, Kylie!”

Roses Khloé Kardashian sent to Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Getty

Roses Kylie Jenner sent to Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram; Inset: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kardashian West announced the arrival of her and husband Kanye West‘s baby girl on Jan. 16, sharing the new addition’s birth date, time and weight on her website.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote, adding that her older children Saint, 2, and North, 4½, were “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The reality star shared her daughter’s name three days later, via her app and website. While she didn’t explain the reasoning behind the name choice, West, notably, was raised in Chicago.

Kim Kardashian West celebrated the birth of her third child with a pink rose cake from her mother Kris Jenner Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Among the more than two dozen floral gifts she’s received? One from online retailer prettylittlething.com, who bestowed a unicorn-shaped arrangement upon Kardashian West — complete with a gold horn.

“WOW!!! Thank you @prettylittlething,” she captioned the image.

And the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s mom Kris Jenner sent her own sweet surprise to welcome her new granddaughter: a cake covered in pink frosting roses and a beautiful basket-weave pattern.