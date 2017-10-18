Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Cheers on Tristan Thompson at His NBA Season Opener in Cleveland

Basketball season has officially started, which means Khloé Kardashian is resuming her role as number one cheerleader for boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

So Khloe was there cheering her man along at the Cavaliers’ season opener against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Tuesday. The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, was spotted in the stands supporting Thompson, who is a power forward for the Cavs.

Kardashian wore a head-to-toe black ensemble with gold hoop earrings to the game. The mother-to-be also shared a photo of her black Fendi fringed mink peekaboo mini bag on Snapchat.

In September, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and her NBA boyfriend — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting a baby together.

A post shared by Taya El-Hayek 🌻 (@taya_elhayek) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

The day before Thompson’s big game, Kardashian was in Los Angeles with her famous family for the filming of their Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas special. Though figure skating legend Nancy Kerrigan joined Khloé, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, noticeably missing from the group photo was Kylie Jenner, who is also pregnant with her first child — a baby girl — with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie and Khloé are both due around the same time.

Also on Monday, Khloé gave romantic advice on her website.

“I think with any relationship the key is to always have respect for one another. There are no winners in fighting. If you win, that means your partner loses, so that’s not really a win for you, is it? Be the one to change first. While it takes two to couple up, it takes only one to make things a whole lot better,” she said. “No matter how old or new a relationship is, I believe in always praising your partner for the good that they bring and add to your life. It’s so easy to focus on the negative, but once you start criticizing one another, it’s really hard to get out of that rut.”

She also confirmed that opposites attract — and can actually be healthy. “I think keeping your own circle of friends, along with your own hobbies and interests, will only make your relationship stronger, because you’re still doing your own thing,” she said.

Along with the blog post, Kardashian also posted a vacation picture of herself kissing Thompson calling him “my love” in the Instagram caption.