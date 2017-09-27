This Could Be the Moment Khloé Kardashian Told Tristan Thompson She’s Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian may have hinted that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their first child months ago in a seemingly playful Instagram post.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a collage of photos on her Instagram story back in June of her celebrating her 33rd birthday with her beau. The Polaroids showed the couple kissing and Khloé feeding Thompson a snack, but she captioned one “Dad + Mom” and another with the date June 25, the night of the party.

TMZ reported the caption was just their cutesy nicknames for each other, and fans didn’t think much of it — especially since the reality star asked fans for a hangover cure via Twitter following the birthday bash.

I've never had a surprise party in my life! I was blown away! Im so lucky and blessed! Thank you so much baby!!! You treat me like a queen! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2017

Ok now I need a hangover remedy lol — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2017

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé and Thompson — whom she has been dating since September 2016 — are expecting a baby together.

The baby will be the first child for Khloé. Thompson, 26, welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016.

“Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source tells PEOPLE. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Kardashian’s pregnancy comes days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February. Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are also expecting their third child in January after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family.

Though the expectant parents aren’t engaged, Kardashian opened up to ES Magazine in April about the possibility of tying the knot with the NBA star, admitting she would say yes if he popped the question — and she’s excited about the prospect of starting her own brood.

“I would love to have a family. We’ve talked about it,” she revealed. “He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

Added the Revenge Body star at the time, “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘The clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”