Khloé Kardashian has kept her style chic, low key and primarily black throughout her pregnancy — and her official announcement fit right in.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, confirmed on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kardashian shared a photo of herself and Thompson, 26, in which she is sporting a black Calvin Klein bra with a white bottom band.

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian captioned the snap, where both her own hands and Thompson’s are wrapped around her stomach. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

The bra the mom-to-be wore in the beautiful black-and-white photo is the brand’s Modern Cotton Collection Cotton Blend Racerback Bralette in Black. Already affordable at a usual price of $28, the undergarment is on sale for $21 at Nordstrom — with free shipping and still deliverable by Christmas Eve!

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Baby Fever! Here’s Why the KarJenner Baby News Took Us by Surprise in 2017



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Kardashian’s Wednesday announcement comes almost three months after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that she and her Cleveland Cavaliers player beau are expecting a baby together.

“I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!” she continued in her sweet Instagram post.

“Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!” Kardashian added. “You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl on Pregnancy: “My Boobs Got So Ginormous”



RELATED: We Found It: Beyoncé’s Adorable (and Affordable!) Maternity Preggers Tee

Over the months leading up to her announcement, the Revenge Body star has been snapped a few times out and about in a variety of loose-fitting garments — primarily in dark colors — but has often been keeping to herself.

“Khloé is ecstatic about being pregnant,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She has been fine with being out of the spotlight. It’s like she realized that she needed a break. The baby is a huge blessing in many ways.”

Added the source, “She wants to give birth in Los Angeles, so her family can be around,” noting that Kardashian “still has a couple of months to go” before welcoming her son.