She’s almost here! Keep up with all the latest on Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy as we count down the days until her daughter’s big arrival.

Khloé Kardashian has done the maternity shoot, had a baby shower and gotten lots of great items off her Amazon Baby Registry to prep for her daughter on the way, but there’s one thing she still feels apprehensive about.

On her most recent Instagram post featuring a sexy maternity snap of herself and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the 33-year-old first-time mom-to-be reveals to one fan that she’s “nervous” about the nursing experience.

“When you start breastfeeding [it’s] going to be major leakage and then [you’re] not going to want to see those boobs anymore,” the fan joked, adding, “Breastfeeding is no joke but it is a beautiful thing and a great bonding experience with your baby.”

Replied Kardashian on Monday, “Oh my gosh lol I’m nervous about breastfeeding. I hear crazy things but I’ll fight through it and love it.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Khloé Kardashian's Instagram comment

RELATED: Jenna Jameson Urges Women to #DropTheCover in New Breastfeeding Photo: “This Is My Calling”

Also on Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star updated her website to share the traits she wants her baby girl to inherit from herself and her Cleveland Cavaliers player beau, 27.

“Dance moves” go to Thompson while “Style” goes to Kardashian. The star also explains that she wants their daughter to have “TT’s IQ and my street smarts,” her mama’s work ethic, Thompson’s good looks and both their natural charm.

“I can’t wait to meet my baby girl!” Kardashian writes. “I often think about what she’ll look like and what her little personality will be like. She’ll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan — which is such a crazy thought, LOL.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The parents-to-be recently posed together in a sultry maternity shoot with photographer Sasha Samsonova. Kardashian shared a few snaps from the session on Instagram and her website, giving readers a little inside information about the experience.

“I know I’m going to miss my belly so much once she’s here, I had to capture the beautiful process that is pregnancy so I can always look back at this time,” she wrote on her website to accompany the images.

“Being pregnant has always been a dream of mine,” she added. “Even though nine months feels like a lifetime while I’m awaiting the arrival of my baby girl, it’s really a blink in the grand scheme of life.”