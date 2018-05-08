Khloé Kardashian is ready to hit the gym.

In a Tuesday update to her website and app, the reality star and new mom to daughter True, 3 weeks, admitted she is excited to get back in shape after seeing the first postpartum photos taken of her out in public.

“When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked!” laments Kardashian, 33. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

“I’m super excited because my doctor finally cleared me this week to work out and I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days,” she added.

Khloé Kardashian Courtesy Good American

The Revenge Body host reveals she’s “proud” of herself “for not being as big as I assumed I would be” so soon after delivering her first child, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“But I’m ready to start getting my body back and feeling mentally clear again,” Kardashian writes. “Bring on summer and the hard work — I got this!”

The star has long been open about how she prioritizes her health and fitness, tweeting in March that she “can NOT WAIT to f— up the gym when it’s time” and looks forward to returning to “BEAST MODE.”

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE Kardashian is “so happy being a new mom” but is also “looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routine.”

“Khloé stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby,” said the source. “She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time.”

“But working out is a big part of Khloé’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time,” added the insider. “She’s going to be the hottest mom around!”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jason Miller/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

A source recently told PEOPLE Kardashian’s sisters and mom Kris Jenner are still not pleased with Thompson, 27, after his alleged cheating incidents that surfaced in April, two days before True’s birth.

“Her sisters and Kris are still furious,” the source said. “But things have fizzled a bit because they almost expected this from him.”

Meanwhile, all signs are pointing to a reconciliation between the duo. On Friday, they were spotted out for lunch in Cleveland — marking the first time they’ve been seen together since the allegations went public. The following night, Kardashian cheered on the Cavaliers star at his team’s playoff game against the Toronto Raptors.