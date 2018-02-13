Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Form-Fitting Jumpsuit for Lunch Outing

Here’s to the ladies — and their babies — who lunch.

Khloé Kardashian, who is nearly 30 weeks into her pregnancy, headed out for a meal on Monday with Kris Jenner and Scott Disick.

As she left Nobu in Malibu, California, the first-time mom showed off her growing belly in a fitted spandex jumpsuit. Her all-black ensemble also included a light sweater and dark sunglasses.

Being pregnant also didn’t stop Kardashian from wearing sky-high heels with fur straps.

As Kim Kardashian West and fellow new mom Kylie Jenner have recently welcomed their baby girls into the world, that leaves the Revenge Body star, who is expecting a baby boy, as the next KarJenner sibling to become a parent.

“[Khloé] can’t wait to be a mom,” a source told PEOPLE in January after the birth of the star’s niece Chicago — Kardashian West and husband Kanye West‘s third child. “She is excited about being pregnant, but can’t wait to meet her baby. She is also excited about her upcoming baby shower.”

Kardashian and NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who have been dating since September 2016, confirmed their pregnancy in December, months after PEOPLE first broke the baby news back in September.

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 26, also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

The Good American mogul previously admitted that her pregnancy “puts so many things into perspective” in her life.

“People say once you have a baby your life just begins and you’re going to realize everything you were doing was nonsense, but honestly I’m so happy that this is happening in my life right now,” she explained.

“They always say, like, when you’re ready [you’ll know] … I feel so ready,” added Kardashian. “I feel the timing really is perfect and I do feel like it’s going to be so exciting, everything that’s about to happen.”