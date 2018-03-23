Pregnant Khloé Kardashian 'Seems a Bit Nervous, but Mostly Excited' to Become a Mom: Source

She’s almost here! Keep up with all the latest on Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancy as we count down the days until her daughter’s big arrival.

With just a few weeks to go until she is a mother, Khloé Kardashian is looking towards the finish line of her pregnancy.

“Khloé seems a bit bored without her sisters around. She talks to them several times a day, loves to show off the nursery and asks for advice,” a source tells PEOPLE about the expecting Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 33, who is preparing for the birth of her baby girl in Cleveland with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé keeps in contact with her family every day,” the source shares. “She seems ready for her baby girl to arrive. She seems a bit nervous, but mostly excited.”

Kardashian confirmed she was expecting her first child in December and revealed the sex of her baby on KUWTK earlier this month. (Thompson is already a parent to 15-month-old son Prince Oliver.)

Though she is seeking advice from her siblings who’ve welcomed baby girls, Kardashian may be looking to navigate parenthood in her own way. “Khloé mostly wants to do things herself when the baby arrives. She will have some help for sure but she plans to be extremely hands-on,” an insider recently told PEOPLE.

The Revenge Body host has previously made it known that she is choosing to give birth in Ohio where her boyfriend plays for the Cavaliers. Back in December 2017, Kardashian revealed that she essentially relocated to Cleveland in order to be with Thompson.

“Khloé is taking it easy in Cleveland, getting everything ready and she can’t wait to meet her baby girl,” a separate source said to PEOPLE about Kardashian nesting at the couple’s home after being “basically bicoastal” for the past eight months.

In addition, Cleveland has quickly become Kardashian’s home away from home as she has previously celebrated birthdays, Thanksgivings and Christmases there instead of Calabasas.

Despite the distance, Khloé’s California family won’t be missing the arrival of her baby girl.

“Her family is flying to Cleveland when it’s baby time. Khloé especially wants Kris there for the birth,” the source said.