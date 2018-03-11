Inside Khloé Kardashian's Balloon-Filled, Perfectly Pink Baby Shower — See the Photos

Showered with love!

Khloé Kardashian followed in her sisters’ footsteps and threw an extravagant (and super pink) baby shower on Saturday to celebrate her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old reality star was “beaming” during the shower at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE. The insider adds that Khloé repeatedly gushed over the ornate decorations.

“The shower was very over-the-top, but absolutely stunning. It was like a pink dream. There were pink flowers, including roses, everywhere!” the source says. “As guests entered the ballroom, they were greeted by gorgeous, hanging flower decorations. There were lots and lots of pink balloons. Pink lights also gave the shower a very romantic feeling.”

In addition to a pink neon sign that read “Baby Thompson” and an enormous elephant topiary, the source says every plate setting was decorated with a mini giraffe.

“Everywhere you looked, the attention to details was very impressive. It was truly the most special and fun shower.”

The staple of any Kardashian party, a photo booth, was also a highlight of the bash. The black and white photos came out with “Baby Thompson” and a heart print on the bottom.

The entire KarJenner family was on hand to honor the new arrival, and they documented the affair on their social media pages. New mom Kylie Jenner posted photos getting ready with BFF Jordyn Woods, then shared a selfie with three of her sisters.

The insider says family matriarch Kris Jenner gave a “very sweet” speech. “Kris thanked everyone for joining them. She expressed how proud and excited she is for Khloé,” says the source.

Both Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian snapped photos of their grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton at the bash, with the 22-year-old model captioning her shot, “Legend.”

On top of dining on Thai chicken salad, farro and red quinoa salad with sides of french fries, and macaroni and cheese, the source shares, Khloé made sure to honor some birthday girls.

The mom-to-be posted video of three unicorn-themed cakes on her Instagram story, explaining they were for pals Malika and Khadijah Haqq and Jen Atkins, who were celebrating birthdays.

Other guests included Kylie Richards, Larsa Pippen and Maria Menounos, who snapped a selfie with Kylie and Khloé.

Khloé also posted pictures to Instagram in which she posed with sister Kourtney to share her excitement over the event.

“Had the most unbelievable baby shower – we felt so much love! #ad So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system,” she wrote, promising she’d share more photos of the celebration.