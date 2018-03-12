Every Single Photo from Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's 'Absolutely Stunning' Baby Shower

The expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting a baby girl, was showered with love on March 10

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

BUMP, THERE IT IS!

Khloé Kardashian embraces her burgeoning baby bump at her "over-the-top" and "absolutely stunning" shower, which included a neon sign in mom Kris Jenner's handwriting.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

BABY & BAE

The future mama and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, strike a pose together at Khloé's balloon-filled, super-pink day.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

FAMILY FIRST

Khloé is the center of attention as she is sandwiched between Tristan and his own mom, Andrea.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

MOM'S THE WORD

A Kardashian insider told PEOPLE family matriarch Kris Jenner gave a "very sweet" speech at her daughter's baby shower. "Kris thanked everyone for joining them. She expressed how proud and excited she is for Khloé," said the source.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

PARTY OF SIX

Joining mom Kris, sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian come together to celebrate Khloé's bundle of joy.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

SISTER, SISTER

"Had the most unbelievable baby shower — we felt so much love!" wrote Khloé, posting a slew of pics from her pink-filled day, which included this sweet sister snap with Kourtney.

TERRIFIC TRIO

Kylie and Khloé squeeze in for a selfie with friend Maria Menounos. "We are all so happy for you Khloé!!" the journalist wrote.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

'LEGEND' STATUS

Kendall posted an adorable pic of her grandma, Mary Jo "MJ," who's the ultimate "legend" at Khloe's baby shower, which was sponsored by Amazon.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

LOVE FEST

And Kendall wasn't the only one to gush about her grandma — Kourtney got in on the love fest with a candid pic of MJ, captioning the snap, "My Heart."

Jordyn Woods/Instagram

PRETTY IN PINK

Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods uses the gorgeous decorations as her backdrop for a photo.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

FLOWER POWER

A closer look at the shower's perfectly pink decorations.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

THINKING PINK

"It was like a pink dream. There were pink flowers, including roses, everywhere!" a source told PEOPLE of the celebration. "As guests entered the ballroom, they were greeted by gorgeous, hanging flower decorations. There were lots and lots of pink balloons. Pink lights also gave the shower a very romantic feeling."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

TAKE A SEAT

In addition to a pink neon sign that read "Baby Thompson" and an enormous elephant topiary, a source who attended the shower told PEOPLE every plate setting was decorated with a mini giraffe.

Kris Jenner/Instagram

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

A closer look at the room's standout attraction: a giant elephant topiary.

