Khloé Kardashian Says She Still Hasn't Decided on a Baby Name: 'It's So Hard'

What’s in a name? A tough decision, if you ask Khloé Kardashian.

The 33-year-old reality star may be eight months into her pregnancy, but she revealed on Twitter that she’s still trying to come up with a name for her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Have you picked a name yet for baby Thompson,” a fan asked the mom-to-be on Twitter over the weekend.

“I have a few that I like, but nothing is picked,” Kardashian replied on Saturday. “It’s so hard.”

In January, the Revenge Body host appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she seemed to have a better idea of what moniker she’d settled on – should she welcome a baby boy.

“I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.,” she said. “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin.”

Though she didn’t have any girl names picked out, Kardashian shared she wanted the initial to be a “K” or a “T,” after mom or dad.

Although multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been dropping hints that she could be adding another girl to the mix. Already this year, sister Kim Kardashian West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate, while fellow first-time mom Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.

Fans also speculated that her tweet of six blue hearts had a significant meaning on Saturday, one day ahead of the sex reveal on the family’s reality show.

Kardashian just returned home from a babymoon in Tokyo, Japan, with her sisters Kim and Kourtney. They documented all aspects of their trip, from touring sightseeing spots and to tasting various local delicacies.

During the trip, the Good American founder shared she was nearing her due date with a selfie captioned, “8 months Bumpin.”

Kardashian officially announced her pregnancy in December 2017, and PEOPLE previously confirmed in October she is expecting a son with Thompson, who is already a father to 14-month-old son Prince.