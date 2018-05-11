Like most new moms, Khloé Kardashian is riding the No-Sleep Express.

During the week, she spoke out several times, on both social media and her website, about her mixed emotions over daughter True turning 1 month old on Thursday.

But in reality, the baby girl was born to Khloé, 33, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12. So although Thursday marked four weeks since her arrival, Saturday is technically the one-month mark.

“Guess what … until this tweet I thought it was the 12th the entire day lol 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️,” she replied Thursday to one fan on Twitter who questioned the timeline. “So, technically you are right. Lol I’m so immersed in feedings, sleeping and diapers -REPEAT!! Wow lol ok so we have two days.”

To another fan who wrote, “LOL been trying to explain to people that you was going by weeks,” Khloé replied, “You’re so cute [for] defending me but the truth is I’m going off no sleep and had no idea what the date was lol.”

Over the past week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been sharing details about her new life as a mom — including both the blissful moments and the challenging ones.

“It’s also a struggle trying to fit in working out between feedings,” she said in a post-sweat-session Snapchat video Thursday. “No two days are the same. True is so great, but still, I can’t predict if she’s gonna sleep for the full two hours or if she’s hungry.”

Also on Thursday, Khloé gave her Snapchat followers the tiniest glimpse of baby True, sharing a selfie of the pair where her baby girl’s arm is just visible in a pink-and-white onesie.

Amid the ongoing cheating allegations surrounding Thompson, the new mom’s decision to remain living in Cleveland with her NBA star boyfriend is an issue that her momager Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, continue to struggle with.

“The family is still not happy with Tristan, and they have no desire to spend Mother’s Day with him,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday, explaining that Khloé will celebrate the holiday with True. (Thompson, 27, will be in Boston on Sunday for the Cleveland Cavaliers game, and it’s unclear if she’ll go with him.)

“Khloé’s decision to stay with Tristan has definitely caused friction,” the insider added. “Her family hasn’t visited her for weeks. It’s been hard for Khloé, but she is doing what she believes is best for her family.”