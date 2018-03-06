Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven’t settled on a name for their daughter on the way quite yet, but they’ve started brainstorming.

After responding to one user and confirming that the couple had decided on Tristan Jr. for a boy, the reality star revealed to another follower that they know their baby girl’s first initial will be between two options.

“@khloekardashian are you going to follow tradition and name your baby something beginning with a “k” ? #KUWTK,” asked the user.

“I think a T but a K is an option as well,” replied Kardashian, 33. “That’s as far as I know.”

“@khloekardashian do you have a name picked out for your sweet baby girl yet?” another fan asked the Revenge Body star.

“NO!!! It’s so hard!!!” Kardashian admitted. “Lol I knew the name if I was having a boy. So now I really have to figure this out 🤦🏼‍♀️”

Responding to a user who could relate to the star’s feelings about thinking she was having a boy before finding out otherwise, the mom-to-be wrote, “Congratulations! Everyone says you feel what you’re having and I felt like I was having a boy LOL it’s a complete scam that you feel that you’re having LOL only God knows what he’s doing 😘.”

Khloé Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

After revealing her first child’s sex on Sunday’s season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Good American designer used her website and app to share how old her daughter will have to be to start watching the family’s reality show (“13”) — and start dating (“15”).

“I’m not sure what TT will say,” Kardashian adds of how her NBA star beau, 26, will feel about their daughter’s dating age.