Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Pink Dress as She Sightsees with Sister Kourtney

Khloé Kardashian is keeping her fans guessing when it comes to the sex of her baby.

The mother-to-be, 33, showed off her growing baby bump while on her all-girls trip to Japan with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

The fitness guru looked radiant in a skintight pink and white dress which she paired off with a pink fur coat and a high ponytail.

“💗 Kyoto Khlo 💗,” she wrote in the caption, causing fans to wonder if she was carrying a girl.

In a second photo, she posed with older sister Kourtney, who wore a blue long-sleeved crop top and a blue mini skirt along with knee black boots.

“Bamboo Forest with my 🐼,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was not making it that easy on her fans who thought her fashion was confirming the sex of her child, as earlier in the day she shared a photo of herself wearing a baby blue dress along with matching colored shoes and a leopard print coat.

She wrote, “💙 有難い 💙” in the caption, which means “thankful” in Japanese.

The star has kept mum about whether she’s carrying a boy or a girl, although eagle-eyed fans have kept track of every social media post that she shares, causing many of them to wonder if the TV reality star has dropped hints of the sex in some of her posts.

In January, Kardashian shared a photo of two eye masks labeled “Mommy” and “Daddy” with a pink heart filter.

Pink roses have made multiple appearances on the Revenge Body star’s Instagram account since she confirmed her pregnancy – like a gorgeous set of blush and white blooms she shared a snap of in late February.

When she shared a selfie alongside in October younger sister Kylie Jenner, Kardashian shared the caption, “I guess this is my favorite filter.” Jenner welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1.