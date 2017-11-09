Khloé Kardashian still has yet to make her official baby bump debut.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was snapped Wednesday in Los Angeles, filming at a gallery while keeping her growing belly concealed under the Victoria Velvet Robe Coat by Juan Carlos Obando ($1,295). Underneath, she looked to be wearing a black top, jeans and black boots.

Kardashian, 33, has gravitated toward darker shades in her wardrobe throughout her pregnancy, seemingly doing her best to hide her bump under loose-fitting outerwear and strategically patterned garments.

The mom-to-be’s baby boy on the way, due to arrive in early 2018, is the television star and Good American co-founder’s first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Thompson, 26, is also dad to 10-month-old son Prince Oliver.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson “Daddy” as They Wear Game of Thrones Costumes



In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple are expecting their first child together, saying they are “absolutely thrilled” and that “This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years.”

Kardashian and Thompson recently turned heads over Halloween, when they donned the attire of Game of Thrones season 1 lovers Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

“That’s daddy,” Kardashian — who bared her own midriff for the occasion, for the first time since her pregnancy news broke — captioned a shirtless photo of a costumed Thompson on Instagram.

Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, who’s expecting a daughter with boyfriend Travis Scott, are both “due around the same,” a source told PEOPLE in September.

“Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned, but they are really happy about it,” the source added of the Revenge Body star and Jenner, 20. (Their sister Kim Kardashian West is also expecting her third child, via surrogate, with husband Kanye West.)

Said another source of Kardashian in September, “This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”