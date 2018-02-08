A Vision in White! Khloé Kardashian Cradles Her Baby Bump Before Lunch with Sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian is bumpin’ along!

The mother-to-be, 33, showed off her maternity style in yet an all-white ensemble, this time for a lunch date with sister and new mom Kim Kardashian West at Catch in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday.

But before their sibling meeting, the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star had a glamorous mini photo shoot with her glam squad.

“Another day another slay,” makeup artist Hrush Achemyan and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons captioned the same portrait of Khloé cradling her baby bump.

The latest profile shot of the Revenge Body host comes one day after she announced that she is now 29 weeks along in her pregnancy.

Kardashian and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who have been dating since September 2016, confirmed their pregnancy in December, months after PEOPLE first broke the baby news back in September.

The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward, 26, also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

As Kim and fellow new mom Kylie Jenner have recently welcomed their baby girls into the world, that leaves Khloé, who is expecting a baby boy, as the next KarJenner sibling to become a parent.

“[Khloé] can’t wait to be a mom,” a source told PEOPLE in January after the birth of her niece Chicago — Kim and husband Kanye West‘s third child. “She is excited about being pregnant, but can’t wait to meet her baby. She is also excited about her upcoming baby shower.”

The expectant Good American mogul previously shared her excitement with fans and followers.

“My greatest dream realized,” Kardashian said when she shared the first photo of her baby bump. “I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient.”

She continued, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”