Khloé Kardashian has all her gear — now all she needs is the baby!

The reality star (who’s expecting a daughter with boyfriend Tristan Thompson) used her website this week to share some of her favorite new-mom products with her readers — items right off of her Amazon Baby Registry.

“For my baby shower, I had a gift registry with Amazon and, with the help of [sister Kourtney Kardashian], we picked out everyyything I’ll need once my little girl arrives,” wrote Kardashian, 33.

From bottles to swaddle blankets and everything in between, here are five of the mom-to-be’s “top picks” from her affordable baby registry.

KicKee Pants Baby Girls Newborn Print Ruffle Footie Amazon

“I love the pattern on this little onesie,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star writes.

Buy It! KicKee Pants Baby Girls Newborn Print Ruffle Footie ($27 to $48), amazon.com

Mommy Knows Best Nipple Cream for Breastfeeding Moms Amazon

“Everyone says that nipple cream is going to be my new BFF,” she shares.

Buy It! Mommy Knows Best Nipple Cream for Breastfeeding Moms ($11), amazon.com

Muslin Swaddle Blankets Amazon

“I can’t wait to perfect the art of swaddling,” Kardashian writes.

Buy It! Muslin Swaddle Blankets, Set of 4 ($37), amazon.com

Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottles Amazon

“If these bottles are Kourtney approved, I’m all in, LOL,” jokes the Revenge Body star.

Buy It! Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottles, Pack of 4 ($24), amazon.com

Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier Amazon

“It’s so important to keep my home free of allergens and pollutants,” she explains.

Buy It! Dyson Pure Hot Cool Link Air Purifier ($483), amazon.com