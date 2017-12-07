Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap of 'Awesome' Wife Eniko and Son Kenzo for Woman Crush Wednesday

Kevin Hart is counting his blessings.

The actor and comedian couldn’t help sharing a heartwarming snap of his wife Eniko Parrish and their adorable new son Kenzo Kash to Instagram Wednesday, captioning it in honor of Woman Crush Wednesday.

In the sweet image, the new mom is gazing down at the 2-week-old with a huge smile on her face, mimicking Kenzo’s hand-on-cheek pose.

“#WCW …So awesome!!!! #Harts,” Hart, 38, wrote alongside the post.

Hart and Parrish welcomed Kenzo — their first child together — on Nov. 21, two days before Thanksgiving. Hart is also dad to son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.

A week after giving birth, the new mom used Instagram to detail her secret behind gaining only 22 lbs. during her pregnancy and remaining fit both during and after.

“With the help from nursing along with training, & eating well during my pregnancy i must say it was all belly weight. 😜,” Parrish, 33, captioned the Nov. 29 mirror selfie. “I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo’s.”

Shortly afterward, she shared an incredible time-lapse video showing her performing squats at different points throughout her pregnancy — ending with Parrish holding her baby boy while still working out!

A love like no other! 💙 Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY! A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

The couple revealed their son’s first photos five days after his birth, using social media to share his adorable face with their followers.

“Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful Sunday morning,” wrote the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, posting an Instagram snap of himself kissing little Kenzo.

“Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh …Wifey gets the amazing Photocred,” added the proud new father of three.