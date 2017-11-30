Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Reveals Post-Baby Body & Attributes It To Her 'Drama Free' Pregnancy

New mom Eniko Parrish is showing off her post-pregnancy weight just one week after the birth of her first child.

The wife of Kevin Hart, who gave birth to son Kenzo on Nov. 21, shared a mirror selfie on social media Wednesday to update fans and followers on her health.

“1 week postpartum,” she wrote along with a flexed bicep emoji. “I gained a total of 22 lbs during my entire pregnancy. With the help from nursing along with training, & eating well during my pregnancy i must say it was all belly weight,” the mother of one added.

Throughout her pregnancy, Parrish was dedicated to her fitness performing curtsy lunges, bicep curls, bar squats and bar pushups right up until her little one’s arrival.

The new mom – who declared herself her own Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW) – said her attitude was to thank for her physique.

“I remained stress/drama free & kept positive energy around me on a regular basis..for the sake of my health & Zo’s,” she also said along with the selfie. “I say this to say I’m super proud of the progress that I’m making to get back on my feet taking it one day at a time..baby is good, life is good!”

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Before Kenzo arrived, his father took to Instagram to apologize to his wife and family after Hart became the target of an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Parrish “is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal. But the cheating allegations have taken a toll on Parrish, a second source told PEOPLE. “She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset,” the source said.

While Kenzo is the couple’s first child together, Hart is also a proud dad to son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.