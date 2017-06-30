‘Half Way There!’ Kevin Hart’s Wife, Eniko Parrish Hart, Flaunts Baby Bump During Palm Beach Getaway

Sun’s out, bump’s out — baby bump, that is.

Expectant mom Eniko Parrish Hart showed off her belly on Thursday during a sweet Palm Beach, Florida, vacation with her husband, actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

Photos of the relaxing beach day showed Parrish Hart frolicking in the water and prancing in the sand with a wide grin on her face. When she and Hart weren’t enjoying the cool water, the couple relaxed under an umbrella together.

Hey there 20 weeks! Wow.. time is flying, and I'm here just enjoying the ride w| our baby boy! #BarefootAndPregnant 💚🤗 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

The model even graced her more than 1 million followers with a pregnancy update during the sun-filled vacation.

“Hey there 20 weeks!” she captioned a close-up shot of her belly. “Wow.. time is flying, and I’m here just enjoying the ride w| our baby boy! #BarefootAndPregnant.”

Just one week earlier, Parrish Hart struck a fierce pose in an Instagram photo, showing off her baby bump again in a tiny bikini and writing, “SUNS ☀️ out BUMPS 🤰🏽out! 😜”

S U N S ☀️ out B U M P S🤰🏽 out! 😜 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT

The mom-to-be is expecting her first child with Hart, 37, who has two children from a previous marriage: son Hendrix, 9½, and daughter Heaven, 12.

The couple broke their baby news in May, with the lovebirds telling PEOPLE that they are expecting a little boy. “We are overjoyed about our new addition to our family,” they said in a joint statement.

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia-born comedian revealed that he’s leaving the important task of naming his third child up to Parrish. However, he does have one stipulation for the moniker.

“For me, I’m just thinking about anything with a Kevin in it,” Hart said. “I don’t care what it is as long as Kevin is in there somewhere.”