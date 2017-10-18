Kevin Hart’s Pregnant Wife Eniko Parrish Shows Off Baby Bump at 36 Weeks: ‘We’re Still Baking Over Here’

Eniko Parrish‘s bun is almost done!

The pregnant wife of Kevin Hart — who is expecting the couple’s first child together, a son they plan to name Kenzo — shared a new photo to Instagram Wednesday.

Posing in front of a portrait of Eddie Murphy and surrounded by two dogs, the 33-year-old showed off her growing baby belly in a navy tank top and matching leggings.

“My mom wanted a pic of the bump this morning so I gave it to her. 🤰🏽 I look exactly like my bitmoji rt now. 😝,” wrote Parrish, adding, “Yup. We’re still baking over here. 👼🏽 #36weeksandcounting 👣”

b u m p . so . h a r d ♥ Photo cred goes to mommy. A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

#Harts #TheseAreTheOnlyOpinionsThatMatter #WeChooseToLiveLoveAndLaugh #TheOnlyOnesThatMatter #HappySaturday #DopePic A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 30, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The Instagram post is the first Parrish has made since Hart, 38, shared a photo of his pregnant wife, along with the caption, “Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing….Love you.”

Hart’s message to Parrish came weeks after the actor and comedian found himself at the center of a media storm over an alleged extortion scandal.

In an emotional Instagram post last month, Hart addressed the alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of Hart with another woman. In the Sept. 16 video, the star apologized to Parrish and his children (he is also dad to son Hendrix, 9, and daughter Heaven, 12) for the incident.

my mom wanted a pic of the bump this morning so I gave it to her. 🤰🏽 I look exactly like my bitmoji rt now. 😝 Yup. We’re still baking over here. 👼🏽 #36weeksandcounting 👣 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

A source told PEOPLE in late September that Parrish “is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal.

“She is standing by Kevin’s side,” the source said. “They are dealing with this together.”

Earlier that week, a second source told PEOPLE of Parrish, “She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset. She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much.”