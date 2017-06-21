Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Shows Off Baby Bump in Tiny Red Bikini on Tropical Vacation

The Harts are getting their babymoon on — family style!

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is getting ready to be a dad for the third time but enjoying some Hawaiian relaxation in the meantime, as evidenced by a few new snaps on his Instagram account.

One such memory? A photo of the super-fit dad-to-be posing with wife Eniko Parrish Hart, who is rocking a red bikini with her baby bump on full display.

“#Hawaii #Harts,” Hart, 37, captioned the moment.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

#Hawaii #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

#Harts ♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:23pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Along for the ride were Hart’s two kids: son Hendrix, 9½, and daughter Heaven, 12, who will become big siblings to a little brother when their dad and stepmom’s baby boy arrives later this year.

“#Harts #LuauSwag #hawaii,” the I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons author wrote next to a photo of his family, dressed in their Hawaiian best for the shindig.

Parrish Hart, 32, shared the same snap to her Instagram account, captioning it, “Luau time. 🤗”

#Harts #LuauSwag #hawaii A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 20, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl Reveals the Emotional Way She Told Her Daughters She Was Pregnant

RELATED: 9 Celebrity Dads Who Love to Embarrass Their Kids

Parrish Hart got further into the family spirit on Monday, sharing a video in which her husband has the camera turned onto the foursome and the mom-to-be’s belly is visible under a long pink dress with multicolored accents.

“Man, this Hart family sure does look good,” the Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie star says in the clip, which uses a roses filter and provides a sexy background track.