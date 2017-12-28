Kevin Hart Had a 'Mini Breakdown' After Wife Left Him Home a 'Couple Hours' with Kids and Dogs

Not even a famous face like Kevin Hart can escape the beautiful chaos of new parenthood.

In a Wednesday evening Instagram Story, the actor and comedian — dad to newborn son Kenzo Kash with wife Eniko Parrish, plus son Hendrix, 10, and daughter, Heaven, 12 — shared a relatable (and hilarious) story about the events that had just transpired, when Parrish left him in charge of the household.

“The wife left me home with the babies and dogs for a couple [of] hours by myself,” recalled the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, 38. “Thank God she’s back.”

“I had it under control in the beginning, I really did, but then the baby started crying, so I went up and I grabbed the baby,” he continues. ” I fed the baby, changed the baby’s diaper … then out of nowhere, the dogs started barking. Came to find out my dogs got outside. Not really sure how — my big Doberman opened the g–damned door.”

Kevin Hart/Instagram

“I got the baby, so I call my other kids — my 12- and my 10-year-old — they don’t hear me, ’cause they got the virtual-reality game set on, so they can’t hear s— I’m saying. That’s when it got real,” adds Hart, whose dogs can fittingly be heard barking in the background throughout the videos.

#DopePic #MeAndZo #merrychristmas #Harts A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

“I had to put the baby down in the crib so I could go get the dogs. Soon as I put the baby down, the baby started crying. I somehow hit my foot on the rocking chair, twist my ankle. Ouch,” laments Hart.

“Now I’m going outside to get the dogs, but I still got the baby stuff hooked up to the end of the chair, so I knock all that s— over — Diaper Genie, everything,” he continues. “I say f— it. S— got real. I go grab the dogs, get the dogs inside, the baby’s crying still … gotta go grab the baby.”

The star concludes, “At the same time I grab the baby, I go inside the room and knock the VR (virtual reality) set right off my damn kids’ heads. They said, ‘What’d we do?’ I said, ‘Nothing, man. Dad just had a mini breakdown. Y’all turn the volume down on that s— so you can hear me next time I call you.”

#Harts #HappyHolidays A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 23, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

Hart has been open about the challenges that come alongside keeping up with a large family, even admitting during his recent Saturday Night Live hosting gig that he had some misgivings about expanding his brood initially.

“For me, I didn’t want to deal with that 2-year-old age again, that was my fear. That’s a tough age, you gotta have a lot of patience to deal with that 2-year-old child,” he explained in his monologue.

“Think about it: All you do is repeat yourself all day to a 2-year-old child,” Hart joked.