Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Catch Basketball Game - Days Ahead of Her Due Date

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish are spending quality time with one another before the birth of their first child together.

The two were spotted sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center in L.A. on Monday night — just days before the mom-to-be‘s due date.

Hart, 38, and Parrish appeared to be in good spirits as they cheered on their team. At one point, the comedian was seen affectionately resting his hand on his wife’s knee as they posed for pictures.

The couple looked casual-cool for their date night, with Hart wearing jeans and a jacket, while Parrish covered her baby bump in a gray sweatshirt with matching pants.

Back in May, on Mother’s Day, Parrish and Hart announced they are expecting a boy. The comedian and actor is also dad to son Hendrix, 9, and daughter Heaven, 12.

The couple celebrated the pending birth of their baby boy with a Lion King-themed shower in October, where even the dogs dressed up with fluffy manes and posed for pictures.

Surrounded by family and friends, including rapper Ludacris, Hart and Parrish revealed they have chosen the name Kenzo for their son.

The date night comes less than two months after Hart found himself at the center of a media storm over an alleged sex extortion scandal.

In September, Hart opened up about the alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman. Hart apologized to Parrish and his children for the incident in the Instagram video he shared on Sept. 16.