Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Enjoy Babymoon After Dismissing Cheating Rumors: 'He Is Very Committed to His Wife'

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish enjoyed some time in Mexico.

The couple, who got married in August of last year, shared several pictures of their Cabo getaway on Instagram just a week after the actor was seen leaving a Miami nightclub with another woman, sparking cheating rumors. Hart later laughed off the rumors on his Instagram, calling them “BS.”

A source tells PEOPLE that Hart is committed to his relationship with Parrish as their one year anniversary — and the birth of their son — approaches.

Some of his friends are “players” and he’s “surrounded by that atmosphere,” the source says. “But at the same time, he is very committed to his wife and their marriage.”

Hart and Parrish — who is six months along in her pregnancy — were joined by rapper Ludacris and friends and family on the trip as they celebrated “lots of laughs & Great convos with good people,” Parrish wrote on one of her posts.

Cabo Nights 🇲🇽 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Enjoyed our little getaway. Lots of laughs & Great convos with good people! Until next time Cabo!♥️🇲🇽 ✌🏽 A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

She also shared a sweet shot of the two making s’mores and revealed that it was the first time they enjoyed making the tasty treat together.

“There’s a first time for everything, making s’mores together was one of them. Creating memories that’ll last forever,” she wrote.

There's a first time for everything, making s'mores together was one of them. Creating memories that'll last forever. #thelittlethings HARTS ♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:39am PDT

Great times with great people …. #LiveLoveLaugh #Family #Blessed A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Hart also took to his Instagram, sharing a shot of the group by a private jet and captioning it, “Great times with great people.”

The actor poked fun at how the couple is getting older in a previous post as he uploaded a picture of the two dancing.

This will be the first child for the mom-to-be and the third for Hart, who is also dad to son Hendrix, 9, and daughter Heaven, 12, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart.