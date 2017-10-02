Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Reveal Baby Name at Lavish Jungle-Themed Shower

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have the perfect name for their new little one.

The couple celebrated the impending arrival of their baby boy — their first child together — with a jungle-themed baby shower over the weekend. 33-year-old Parrish used a sweet Instagram filter to reveal the name of the little one: Kenzo.

“Kenzos mama💙,” Parrish wrote on a photo posted to her Insta Story of herself cradling her baby bump. On another shot, she added: “a lioness & her cub.”

Hart, 38, was sure to serve a few jokes on his Snapchat at the event held at Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, California. He showcased a furry guest at the party: a dog with a plush lion mane fitted on its neck.

“When you couldn’t afford the lion so you got a dog and just put the thing around the dog,” he said. “It’s still ballin.’ It’s just on a budget.”

After sharing a video of rapper Ludacris at the shower, Hart showed off his wife, telling Parrish, “Let me see the bump! Baby shower chronicles!”

The sweet shower comes just weeks after Hart found himself at the center of a media storm over an alleged sex extortion scandal.

In a headline-making Instagram post earlier this month, Hart opened up about the alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman. Hart apologized to Parrish and his children for the incident in an Instagram video he shared on Sept. 16.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Parrish “is fully cooperating with the law enforcement investigation” in regard to her husband’s alleged extortion scandal. But the cheating allegations have taken a toll on Parrish, a second source told PEOPLE.

“She has been hounded by the press, and is very upset,” the source said. “She is trying to stay healthy and enjoy her pregnancy, but the latest drama is too much.”

Hart has two other children Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9 from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.