Kevin Federline is spending some quality time with three of the most important people in his life — his daughters.

The 39-year-old was all smiles as he posed with his three little girls at a father-daughter dance over the weekend.

“So lucky to have all of my girls last Saturday for father daughter dance. We had a blast.. I love you girls so much,” he wrote on Thursday alongside a picture of Jordan Kay, 6½, and Peyton Marie, 4 next month, his girls with wife Victoria Prince, and Kori Madison, 15, Federline’s daughter with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson.

And Federline wasn’t afraid to show off his silly side as he cozied up alongside his daughters while wearing a giraffe ears headband — which went perfectly with daughter Kori’s feline-inspired hat.

Federline’s wife had previously shared a photo from the group’s family-filled evening on Saturday.

“Jordan gets to take along two extra dates for daddy at her Father Daughter Dance tonight!! 💕,” she wrote alongside a picture of Federline holding his 3-year-old while Jordan and Kori held hands.

While both Jordan and Peyton opted to wear bright-colored dresses, Kori dressed down in a black tank top and jeans.

Federline has three other children: son Kaleb Michael, 13, with Jackson, and sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, with ex-wife Britney Spears.

Federline and Prince began dating in 2008 and in August 2013, just one day after getting engaged and receiving a marriage license, the pair tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony.