‘2017 Squad!’ Kevin Federline Shares New Sweet Photo of His Six Children All Together

Kevin Federline‘s brood maybe be growing up, but they’re as cute as ever.

The former rapper and reality television star took to social media Monday to share a photo of his six kids, lined up from oldest to youngest.

From left to right are daughter Kori Madison, 14, and son Kaleb Michael, 12, Federline’s children with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson; sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, with ex-wife Britney Spears; and daughters Jordan Kay, 5, and Peyton Marie, 2½, with wife Victoria Prince.

“2017 squad!!!” Federline, 38, captioned the group snap. “They’re getting so big … Grandma took this pic at Jordan’s first bball game Saturday.”

The sweet sibling shot comes a little over a year after Prince shared a snap of the group at another event of the sporty Jordan’s: her first flag football game in October 2015.

“JordyBear was so happy today that all her brothers and sisters were at her first flag football game! I’m feeling so thankful for this day,” Prince captioned the shot.

“Of course, like all siblings (and just people in general) these guys have their moments … But the six of them really do love each other so much and they have so much fun together!”

“Time heals everything,” Federline told Canada’s etalk in 2015 about the secret to co-parenting his kids amicably with Spears. “It’s been a long, long journey … Everything just works.”

He added, “Now you get older, you start looking at life a different way. Kids will make you do that. Age makes you do that on its own. I enjoy my life now. I live in the moment with everything I do.”