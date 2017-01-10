Nursing Mom Kerry Washington Loves Popcorn But Hasn’t Been Drinking Wine Lately: ‘I’m Not into the Pump and Dump’

While her onscreen persona famously imbibes in fine wines, Kerry Washington has cut back on consuming the beverage while she focuses on breastfeeding her family’s latest addition.

“I haven’t been drinking a lot of wine because I’ve been with child and nursing,” Washington told reporters after the Scandal panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.

She added, “I’m not really into the pump and dump.”

Washington, 39, welcomed her son Caleb Kelechi just three months ago. She and former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha are also parents to daughter Isabelle Amarachi, 2.

There is one treat that Washington can’t resist, however: “I love popcorn.”

“I am a big popcorn lover,” she revealed. “Popcorn is big in my house. We have popcorn for breakfast, which may not be the best parenting, but it’s fun.”

On the red carpet at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Washington said Isabelle is doing “great” at being a big sister, telling Extra, “She’s enjoying it.”

“It’s good. I’m an only child, but my husband has many siblings, so he can walk her through it,” she added.