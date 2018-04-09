Kenya Moore Says She's 'So Blessed' After Pregnancy Reveal, Talks Using Surrogate for 'Next One'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta family is gaining a member — and it seems the whole crew is excited.

After revealing her pregnancy during the reality series’ season 10 reunion part 1 on Sunday night, Kenya Moore headed to Twitter to share her gratitude over the well-wishes she received from her castmates.

“So sweet of the girls to be so happy for me,” wrote Moore on Sunday night. “So blessed.”

The 47-year-old revealed the news 10 months after marrying husband Marc Daly in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach.

So sweet of the girls to be so happy for me. So blessed #rhoa — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 9, 2018

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said during the reunion episode.

She continued, “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

Moore also responded to fans comments and questions on Twitter, Sunday, writing to one who tweeted, “Kenya never really said she was preggers, but that they will be welcoming a baby at the end of the year, soooooo do they have a surrogate?”

“No surrogate but maybe my next one,” tweeted Moore in response.

She also responded to a user who addressed critiques of Moore’s marriage to Daly.

“Nothing is in a rule book,” she said. “We are well loved and supported by our families.”

Added Moore, “People always looking to judge or criticize.”

No surrogate but maybe my next one https://t.co/7ejd2kMrWO — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 9, 2018

Nothing is in a rule book. We are well loved and supported by our families. Congrats to u. People always looking to judge or criticize https://t.co/hoZMOnsc3M — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) April 9, 2018

Moore initially kept Daly’s identity secret after announcing their nuptials last summer — explaining to PEOPLE at the time that he “didn’t sign up for this world.”

Things have changed, however, with Daly even appearing on RHOA this season after months of shying away from the cameras.

And adding to their family has been on Moore’s mind for some time. During an appearance on the RHOA After Show in January, the reality star said, “We have been really upfront about wanting to expand our family, and we have definitely been taking the proper steps to try to make that happen.”