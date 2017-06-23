Kendra Wilkinson Says She'd Support Daughter Alijah If She Wanted to Pose for Playboy: I Won't 'Hold My Kids Back'

Kendra Wilkinson is all about being her kids’ biggest cheerleaders, regardless of where their career paths take them.

The Kendra on Top star and mom to daughter Alijah Mary, 3, and son Hank IV, 7½, opened up to Entertainment Tonight Thursday about her children’s futures — and specifically, how that unconditional support extends to a scenario in which Alijah, when she grows up, decides she wants to follow in mom’s model footsteps.

“I won’t sit here and say that I would like that, but if she made a healthy decision and a healthy choice with a healthy mind to want to pose for Playboy … We are a free home, we are a free spirit,” Wilkinson told ET of the family vibe she and husband Hank Baskett encourage.

“If that’s your way of wanting to express yourself and who you are, then go ahead and be exactly who you want to be,” adds the reality star, 32.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Can't believe my baby girl is turning 3 next week. 😫 A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on May 4, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson On Raising Her Daughter: “It’s Gonna Be Tough as a Teenager”



While posing for Playboy wouldn’t be Wilkinson’s first choice if she had to pick a path for her daughter, the important part of her role as a mom is just to be supportive and offer guidance when her kids need it.

“I’m not a person to hold my kids back. If they need to get whatever they need out of it, then go,” she says. “I’m here to love them and support them and guide them as best as I can, but I’m not going to put any limits to their lives.”

Adds The Girls Next Door alum, who’s currently in Las Vegas playing the lead in the comedy play Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man, “And if that’s the way they’re going to be happy and express who they are, then they can do whatever they want. I’m not here to stop their lives or interfere.”

Happy Father's Day Hank. Thank you for being a true man and making your kids first at all times. We are so lucky! Such a fun day today with you and the kids in Vegas. Our unicorn breakfast was good. 😂😜 @morelslasvegas @highrollervegas #vegas SWIPE A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Feeling rewarded after her first skiing lesson. Lol #bigbear A post shared by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

FROM PEN: Who Has More Fun on Survivor: Heroes or Villains?



RELATED: Holly Madison Doesn’t Want Her Daughter to Be a Playboy Bunny: I’ve Raised Her to Know “She Has Value”

While Alijah may be a little young to show an aptitude for a specific career yet, Hank has his sights set on playing a very popular sport: soccer!

“I’m telling you right now, he’s already been scouted and spotted and seen,” Wilkinson told ET of her son. “The reason why I’m working here in Vegas right now is to take him on a trip to Europe to introduce him to real soccer. He will be an athlete, there’s no question about it.”

RELATED: Make a Basket(t)! Kendra Wilkinson and Son Attend Charity Game to Benefit Cancer Research

But if soccer doesn’t work out, it sounds like Hank has the potential to pursue a lot of options with his future. “I’ve never seen a greater athlete at 7 years old, but at the same time, he’s an old soul,” the proud mom explains. “He’s a nerd, he’s an inventor, he loves to invent new things and loves to experiment.”

“So whatever he wants to do, he’ll do,” she continues of her older child. “If his dream is to explore Europe and [play] soccer, I’m taking him.”

Kendra on Top season 6 premieres Friday on WE tv at 10:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 p.m. CST.