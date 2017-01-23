Why Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Has Ruled Out Pregnancy But Not Adoption: ‘I’m Happy When I Feel Like I Can Wear Hot Clothes’

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett isn’t ruling out expanding her family, but she is ruling out another pregnancy.

The former Girls Next Door star opened up to E! News recently about why she and husband Hank Baskett — who are parents to daughter Alijah Mary, 2½, and son Hank IV, 7 — will go a different route next time around if they decide to add to their brood.

“If we were to agree to [have more kids], we would agree to adopt because I’m happier when I feel like I can wear hot clothes and feel good in my own skin and not have to fix a lot,” said Wilkinson Baskett, 31.

She adds, “I had postpartum after little Hank and then I was dealing with chaos after Alijah with postpartum, so I had pretty bad experiences right after having each kid. But I got through it and I appreciate it all.”

The Kendra on Top star says she has some advice for moms who are dealing with PPD.

“You shouldn’t vent and open up to your husbands, your boyfriends, your friends, because they’re not professionals,” she explains. “They don’t know the right thing to say to you, and putting them in that position is tricky.”

Adds the reality star, “You have to look at it from their standpoint. It’s so much pressure. If I knew that my friend was dealing with some real postpartum, I would be like, ‘You know what? I don’t have the right answers for you because I don’t want to give you the wrong answer.’ ”

She continues, “I’d say, ‘I love you, and I’m gonna be here for you and I’m gonna do whatever I can to support you through this,’ but that’s all you can really do. And then the rest is seeking professional help because they have the right answers — they’re educated to give you the right answers for you to get better.”

Her children are hitting milestones left and right — and each developing their own very distinct (and strong) personalities.

“The kids are amazing. Little Hank just turned 7. He just lost his tooth and oh my God, he feels like a man now. My daughter is 2 going on 15,” Wilkinson Baskett says, adding with a laugh, “We’re starting to fight, battle it out.”

“But it’s all fun,” she adds. “They both need me in different ways.”