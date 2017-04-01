Kendra Wilkinson Baskett ‘Can’t Stop Smiling’ After Sweet Bingo Game Night with Son Hank

Some quality mother-son bonding time has Kendra Wilkinson Baskett smiling from ear to ear.

The 31-year-old reality star appeared to have the time of her life at a mother-son bingo night with her 7-year-old son Hank IV. And, naturally, the proud mom took to Instagram to gush about the evening.

“The bonding time was incredible … we talked about the new book he is reading and how in&out is the best,” she said. “Mama even won the burping context n he though [it] was hilarious. LOL.”

She added: “My heart is happy and fullfiled waking up this morning. I can’t stop smiling.”

One Instagram photo showed a shot of Wilkinson Baskett and the little boy both sporting wide smiles while wearing wearing bright glasses and headbands.

Another photo showed the mom-son duo posing along with an In-N-Out burger. The final picture featured little Hank staring at the camera as Baskett looked down at her son.

The little boy isn’t the only Hank that Wilkinson Baskett has gushed over lately.

Earlier this month, the Playboy alum uploaded an Instagram picture of herself cuddling with her husband Hank Baskett to celebrate the day they met.



“9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times,” she wrote. “We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine.”