On Saturday, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and husband Hank Baskett took their kids — son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary, 3½ — to witness the over-the-top action at the Monster Jam celebrity event at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium in California.

The family of four posed for photos, all smiles in front of a wall reading “MONSTER JAM” and in a second snap taken in front of a huge green truck.

The event was chock full of celebrities with their kids, including Chris Pratt and his 5½-year-old son Jack, Josh Duhamel and his son Axl Jack, 4, and Nick Lachey with his 5-year-old son Camden John.

Hank and Kendra Wilkinson Baskett with their kids Ari Perilstein/Getty

The Basketts’ attendance came a few days after the Kendra on Top star, 32, used Instagram to clear the air on the marital problems she is having with Baskett, 35.

“1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Kendra began the post, which accompanied a screenshot of an article titled, “Made-Up Marriage Problems?! Kendra’s Faking It for TV.”

“2. Yes we are having issues,” she continued. “3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

She concluded by thanking fans for their “support and understanding me at this time. I’ve been in a lot of therapy lately n hope all gets resolved for me, Hank,kids and even for TV. Lol 😂”

Despite Baskett’s 2014 cheating scandal (he allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant), a source told PEOPLE recently that the former football player is not being unfaithful — and that the couple have “always been extremely proactive when it comes to working on their marriage.”

“Kendra and Hank are struggling, but they’ve always had issues,” said the source. “They love each other very much and will always support one another.”

The insider added, “Hank is such a blessing — he’s a great father. He’s always helping out and is very hands on.”