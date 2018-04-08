Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Attend Daughter’s Soccer Game Together After Announcing Split

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett and Hank Baskett are putting their children first.

Two days after the Kendra on Top star, 32, confirmed the pair had chosen to split, both parents attended their 3-year-old daughter Alijah’s “first soccer game” together on Sunday, which Wilkinson documented on her Instagram Story.

While the former Playboy model cheered her daughter on from the sidelines, Hank, 35, could be seen on the field, coaching Alijah and the rest of her teammates during their game.

Wilkinson also shared a sweet photo as she cuddled with Alijah during a water break.

Over the weekend, Wilkinson also supported her and Baskett’s son Hank IV, 8, as he participated in ice hockey tryouts “for a Vegas tournament.”

The tryouts, which began on Saturday, continued the next day.

“Back like we never left. Lol #hockeymomlife,” the reality star wrote alongside a snap of herself covering her face with a scarf, adding that the picture was taken at 9:26 a.m.

While it’s unclear whether the former football player was also present for the hockey tryouts, Hank attended his son’s “first scrimmage” back in November, gushing about what a “proud papa” he was.

“So proud of how hard he’s been working. I still can’t believe he’s taking to hockey like he is,” he wrote alongside a video of his son’s game.

Confirming that after nearly nine years of marriage, the couple has chosen to split, Wilkinson announced on Friday that “today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man.”

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” she captioned a photo of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Wilkinson and Baskett wed in 2009. Their marriage was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Hank allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Kendra was eight months pregnant.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, the Kendra on Top star filed for divorce from the former football player, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

Additionally, she is requesting for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple have chosen to “put on a united front” amid their separation, as they focus on co-parenting their children together.

“Kendra and Hank aren’t talking right now, unless it’s about the kids,” the source explained. “They want to do everything they can to keep things as normal as possible for Hank and Alijah. Despite everything, they will continue to put on a united front for them.”