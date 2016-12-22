Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Tells 7-Year-Old Son the Truth About Santa: I Want Him ‘To Know He Can Rely on Me’

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett has told her son Hank IV, 7, the secret behind Santa.

“I did spill the beans to little Hank about Santa. It was a rule: If he asked me twice, I’m not going to lie to him,” The Girls Next Door alum told E! News. “This day and age, they’re on the Internet. People are finding things out earlier.”

Continued Wilkinson Baskett, 31, “I want little Hank to know that he can rely on me for his truths, not his friends, and now I can go home and really teach him that this is what the holidays are about.”

Happy birthday to the sunshine of my life. The feeling that I got when I first met him, 7 years ago, will never go away. Everyday is a gift to us so well gift him n celebrate him to the fullest on this day. If he wants to build his own pancakes and decorate the tree today then that's what we'll do. 😄🎂🎉 #lilhankturns7 A photo posted by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Dec 11, 2016 at 11:11am PST

Wilkinson Baskett, who also shares 2½-year-old daughter Alijah Mary with husband Hank Baskett, 34, has opened up in the past about the closeness she has with her son.

“I never want to let [Hank] go,” the Kendra on Top star told PEOPLE in May. “He sleeps with me … not every night because Mama and Papa need their lovin’ time.”

She continued, “It’s just this mother-and-son bond that’s so deep and powerful.”

And today was the #lilhankturns7 grand finale party…. celebrated with his closest friends and played some good ol hockey…. #thatsawrap. 🙌🏻 A photo posted by Kendra Wilkinson Baskett (@kendra_wilkinson_baskett) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

Being honest with both of her children is something the businesswoman and author takes extremely seriously, even when it comes to her own past.

“I warm them up — I say, ‘This is where I used to live,’ ” she explained of having taken her kids to the Playboy Mansion, noting that she reminds them that ex Hugh Hefner is a close friend of hers.

“I’m starting them off by just explaining little things like that, but as they get older, I have no shame in explaining what my thinking was.”