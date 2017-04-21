Kendra Wilkinson Baskett has no shame about her past — and isn’t shielding her children from learning about it.

The Girls Next Door alum, who is married to Hank Baskett and shares two children with the former NFL star — son Hank IV, 7, and daughter Alijah, 2 — is making sure that communication is an open channel in her family.

Speaking with E! News, the reality star, who formerly lived in Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion, disclosed that her son, Hank, already knows about the birds and the bees.

“It starts now with teaching them who I am. They’ve been up to the Playboy Mansion. I have nothing to hide. And if you don’t have shame or regret,” said Wilkinson-Baskett, 31.

“I even tell little Hank sometimes, ‘Go to bed. Mom and pop are going to have sex,” she revealed.

Although Hank is still young, she’s aware that children nowadays are learning about things — specifically sex — early on.

“You don’t understand. These kids know earlier and earlier now,” she said. “They know, man.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kendra Wilkinson On Raising Her Daughter: ‘It’s Gonna Be Tough As A Teenager’

Her children are hitting milestones left and right — and each developing their own very distinct (and strong) personalities.

“The kids are amazing. Little Hank just turned 7. He just lost his tooth and oh my God, he feels like a man now. My daughter is 2 going on 15,” Wilkinson Baskett said in January, adding with a laugh, “We’re starting to fight, battle it out.”

“But it’s all fun,” she added. “They both need me in different ways.”

Last month, the Kendra on Top star shared a heartfelt post in honor of her husband, celebrating the day they met, exactly nine years ago.

“9 years ago I met the person who would take me all the way to the top and hold me there even during the weakest times. We met that day out on the golf course and knew he was mine,” she began the post. “Even with little bump in the road, nothing or nobody can be greater or make me feel more successful than @hank_baskett.”

“Imperfection is where great change and growth happens with us. We are true best friends who f— good, fight good, golf good, BBQ and drink beer good,” she wrote, and added, “Thank you Hank for being there on the golf course that day and being that shy guy. Thank u for my happiness and our children… here’s to eternity.”