Kendra Wilkinson All Smiles with Son Hank at First Red Carpet Appearance Since Divorce Filing

Kendra Wilkinson made her first red carpet appearance after filing divorce papers from husband Hank Baskett.

Three days after citing irreconcilable differences as the cause of the couple’s separation, the former Playboy model, 32, was all smiles with her eight-year-old son Hank Baskett IV at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Lost in Space at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Monday.

“Goin on a hot date tonight,” Wilkinson captioned a clip of her with her glam squad on Instagram Story before revealing that her eldest child was her date for the event. “Me n my boo,” the mother of two wrote along with a selfie of the pair.

The mother-son pair has been spending lots of bonding time together as of late, most recently going to a Los Angeles Kings hockey game and snowboarding on the slopes.

The reality star filed for divorce from the former football player, 35, after nearly nine years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Friday. She listed their separation date as Jan. 1. Their marriage, which began June 27, 2009, was rocked by scandal in 2014 when Baskett allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

Wilkinson is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children, including 3-year-old daughter Alijah Mary, and is also seeking the restoration of her maiden name, Wilkinson.

Baskett submitted a response to her filing on the same day she filed for divorce. He also cited irreconcilable differences like Wilkinson, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Mirroring Wilkinson’s filing, Baskett also listed their date of separation as Jan. 1, 2018, and requested joint legal and physical custody of their two children.

Also on Friday, she announced that “today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man.”

“I will forever love Hank and be open but for now we have chosen to go our own ways,” Wilkinson captioned a selfie of herself and Baskett. “I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

Last week, the Kendra on Top star sobbed over her marital problems in a raw and emotional Instagram story.

“Ten years. I did everything I could. It wasn’t good enough,” Wilkinson said. “I will always love him and my heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever, I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared, but I have to get strong for my kids — I will.”

Two days ago, she and Baskett both attended their daughter’s “first soccer game,” marking the first time the pair had been together since Wilkinson filed for legal separation.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple has chosen to focus on co-parenting their children together.

“They want to do everything they can to keep things as normal as possible for Hank and Alijah. Despite everything, they will continue to put on a united front for them,” the source said.