Kendall Jenner Says It Was a 'Bit Weird' Little Sister Kylie Had a Baby Before Her

With a handful of nieces and nephews already, Kendall Jenner was used to being an aunt — but it still took her a minute to process the news that her younger sister Kylie Jenner was pregnant with now-daughter Stormi.

“It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you,” Kendall, 22, admitted in the cover story for Elle‘s June 2018 issue. “I didn’t expect it to happen like this.”

That feeling didn’t last too long for Kendall. “It’s beautiful,” she told Elle, adding that motherhood has softened her 20-year-old sister. “It’s brought us closer together. We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This has made her a bit more loving toward me.”

Kendall’s Elle cover isn’t the first time the supermodel has spoken out about the difference between seeing Kylie become a mom and her other siblings embrace their roles as parents.

In Vogue‘s April cover, she explained, “”It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with.”

“We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey; and then Kylie and I,” she added. “So to see my best friend growing up and have a baby? It’s already made us closer.”

Kylie gave birth to Stormi, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, three months ago on Feb. 1.

She was the second of three KarJenner babies that were born this year. On Jan. 15, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate. Months later, in April, sister Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“It’s forever growing….” Kendall “muttered knowingly” in Elle about the reality star brood: “Every time I think it’s eased up, someone’s popping out a baby.”

Elsewhere in her Elle spread, Kendall — who was in conversation with singer Lana Del Rey — talked about previously dating musicians (she’s was linked to Harry Styles and A$AP Rocky prior to basketball star Blake Griffin).

Though Del Rey warned that the music industry is filled with “a lot of narcissistic people,” Kendall said that hasn’t been her experience.

“I consider myself lucky,” Kendall recalled of her dating past. “I’ve never had too bad of an experience. It’s really cool to see someone immerse themselves into something so deeply. And, I don’t know, the majority of my core friend group is all very creative. I look at them, and I’m like, I wish I could be more like you and blurt out my feelings on a piece of paper and make it into a song.”

