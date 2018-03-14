Kendall Jenner may be a ways off from when she’d like to have kids of her own, but her sister Kylie Jenner‘s newborn daughter Stormi has only made the duo’s bond stronger.

Posing for Vogue‘s April cover, the 22-year-old model and reality star opened up about becoming an aunt once again, admitting that it’s been “different” seeing Kylie become a mom than it has been with her other siblings.

“It’s not that it’s more exciting than any other births in the family — it’s different exciting, because she’s my baby sister who I grew up with,” Kendall explains.

“We all grew up in twos: Kourtney and Kim grew up together; Rob and Khloé; Brandon and Brody; Burton and Casey, and then Kylie and I,” she adds. “So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It’s already made us even closer.”

Kendall Jenner in Vogue's April 2018 issue Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

And while the birth of Stormi — who arrived to Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1 — has strengthened the sisters’ bond, don’t expect Kendall to be starting a family of her own anytime soon.

“I am ready to wait,” she tells Vogue. “I want to have kids, but at, like, 28 or 29.”

Kendall Jenner covers Vogue's April 2018 issue Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

But just because Kendall doesn’t have children of her own yet doesn’t mean she doesn’t apply her natural maternal instincts elsewhere. As her best friend Taco Bennett tells Vogue, “She’s like my second mom — she’s my club mom. Whenever I get drunk she takes care of me.”

Adds Kendall, “My friends make fun of me and call me Mama Ken because I literally take control of every situation. I guess I’m a control freak. Do you know how many times I’ve taken care of my drunk friends?”