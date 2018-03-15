Kendall Jenner Doesn't Have Baby Fever Around Her Nieces and Nephews: 'I Can Give Them Back'

Kendall Jenner loves hanging out with her many nieces and nephews, but she’s drawing the line at being an aunt — for now.

The April Vogue cover star recently welcomed two new nieces — Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter Chicago — and has one more on the way: Khloé Kardashian‘s baby girl.

“I have moments when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?’ But I don’t, I don’t,” revealed the 22-year-old model on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m good. I can wait for a little while longer, but it’s awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back,” Kendall jokes.

“They’re all really cute,” she admits of her nieces and nephews. “It adds a lot of pressure.”

After going through some photos from Khloé’s over-the-top baby shower, Kendall tells Ellen DeGeneres that she and sister Kourtney Kardashian have one big thing in common: They’re the most low-key of the bunch.

“We’re like, ‘I need some tequila and I need a pizza. I don’t need much more than that,’ ” she says.

Before Kendall joins DeGeneres onstage, the host plays a segment from Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which the family meets Kim’s surrogate. The episode doesn’t show the surrogate’s face so, being the hilarious honorary Kardashian that she is, DeGeneres places herself in the scenes.

“What did you think of me being the surrogate?” DeGeneres, 60, asks her guest, with a completely straight face. “Do you mind that I revealed that?”

“No! I think it’s something everyone needed to know, and I think that it’s a blessing,” Kendall replies, playing along. “You really blessed my sister and her husband.”