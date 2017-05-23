Start Your Engines! Kelsea Ballerini and Billy Ray Cyrus Star on Blaze and the Monster Machines - See the First Clips

Kelsea Ballerini and Billy Ray Cyrus are making the jump from country to cartoons!

The singer-songwriters are both set to appear on episodes of the Nickelodeon animated preschool series Blaze and the Monster Machines, with Ballerini playing a friendly tropical bird — more specifically, a toucan named Tooks.

In Ballerini’s episode — titled “Toucan Do It!” — Starla, Darington and Blaze head off to Animal Stadium to play Jungle Ball against a group of creatures, and Tooks decides to join their team after the trio forms a bond with her.

But things go awry when Tooks flies out of the stadium to save the rogue ball, and it’s up to her new pals to turn into animals to help get her to safety again.

Cyrus’ episode “Animal Island” sees the former Hannah Montana star voicing a chameleon named Lazard, whom Stripes and Blaze meet upon discovering Animal Island during their sea travels. On the island dwell various talking monster-truck animals, whom the duo quickly befriend.

But not all is right with Lazard. A self-serving creature, he wants all the marvelous powers of the island’s inhabitants for his own — to the point where he actually creates a machine to attempt to steal them.

Blaze and the Monster Machines‘ episode “Animal Island” featuring Cyrus premieres Mon., May 29, at 12 p.m. ET/PT.

“Toucan Do It!” featuring Ballerini premieres Wednesday, May 31, at 12 p.m. ET/PT, on Nickelodeon.