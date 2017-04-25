Kelly Rowland’s 2-Year-Old Son Titan Is Already Showing Musical Talent: He Plays Piano ‘Every Single Day’

Kelly Rowland‘s 2-year-old son Titan Jewell seems to already have inherited her musical talents.

“He’s on the piano literally every day,” the Whoa, Baby! author, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively for the 2017 World’s Most Beautiful issue.

“He goes back to the same spot and sits in the same seat and plays a specific note every single day. Now he’s broadening his space of the keys on the piano, so I’m just amazed. We’re about to get him piano lessons!”

In addition to enjoying Titan’s daily concerts, Rowland says she’s been having fun getting to see the world again through her son’s eyes.

“It’s been awesome actually,” says the singer. “Even when he’s playing in puddles, this is a new puddle to him, so when he looks at it, I look at it as an opportunity to be silly, to experience rain, like what that was like for me as a kid.”

“We jump in the puddles and we get all wet, we’re silly, and we have that moment. You experience nature and allow yourself to be a kid again.”

Rowland also looks at their mini adventures as learning opportunities for Titan.

“I’m explaining everything to my son — I have never talked so much in my life, and I can talk!” she says. “I explain everything to him when we’re riding in the car, taking walks together, traveling. I want him to know about the world around him.”

Rowland hopes that by answering any questions Titan has with kindness, she can raise her son to have strong morals and empathy for others. “I want him to be able to take the world in around him and just be honest and not judgmental,” she explains. “I want him to have morals and be able to understand different backgrounds.”

“I always want him to be the one that can shift the energy in the room, so even if the world is doing one thing, I would hope that he wants to be the person that wants to create change.”

And the former Destiny’s Child member is excited to see what the future holds for Titan and her husband, manager Tim Weatherspoon, 43, whom she married in 2014.

“My hopes for my family would be for myself and my husband to raise a great man in our son Titan, and me and my husband to always be loyal and honest with each other and remain best friends,” Rowland says.

“He is my best friend, and even the days when we get on each other’s nerves, at the end of the day we still know there’s nobody else but us.”

