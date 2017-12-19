Kelly Rowland may have her very own Kevin McAllister on her hands.

The singer, 36, has been hard at work prepping for Christmas with her family to make all of her 3-year-old son Titan Jewell‘s holiday wishes come true this year including picking out a tree, sipping hot cocoa and doing carols.

“I’m Captain Christmas, I’m so excited,” Rowland told PEOPLE at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party Presented by Toys”R”Us at Montage Beverly Hills on Sunday.

“Titan’s favorite song is ‘Jingle Bell Rock.’ And if I hear that damn song one more time I’m probably going to beat myself. It’s really bad,” the mother of one joked. “And now he loves Home Alone but it’s not called Home Alone — it’s called Kevin,” she added about the 1990 cult-classic starring Macaulay Culkin.

Kelly Rowland Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“He’s obsessed with watching Kevin every morning and every night. It’s been a new tradition that he’s started on his own. We’ve watched it every day. He thinks the pranks are the funniest things he’s ever seen in his life. The most hysterical belly gut-busting laughs and it’s awesome,” Rowland said.

The former Destiny’s Child member and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed Titan in November 2014, and it’s been all about learning new things through their son’s eyes.

Kelly Rowland, Titan and Tim Weatherspoon

“He keeps doing these make-believe things so I got him a kitchen set,” Rowland said about what she got her child for Christmas this year. “His imagination is crazy vivid. He’s starting to see things around me that I did not know existed, it’s starting to freak me out.”

Adding, “It’s really cool and I enjoy my time with him. Seeing things through his eyes but also recognizing my blessings around me.”

Also attending the Baby2Baby event were Jessica Alba, Julie Bowen, Michelle Monaghan, Rachel Zoe, Maddie Ziegler, Jennifer Meyer, Molly Sims and Rebecca Gayheart as well as sisters Erin and Sara Foster.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Sunday’s event brought together nearly 100 families Baby2Baby serves for an afternoon of holiday celebration, which included a Toys”R”Us pop up shop where each child choose from a selection of gifts to take home for the holidays.

Rowland continues to give back to the charities she cares most about, including Baby2Baby, which provides low-income children ages 0-12 years with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

“I was pregnant and [co-president Kelly Sawyer] told me the work that they do with Baby2Baby and how they give back to mothers and children. I was just like ‘Oh my gosh I’d love to be a part of it,’ ” Rowland recalled.

“I found out when I was pregnant and she told me, ‘People are going to send you a lot of stuff and there’s probably stuff that you won’t use and there are moms and kids who need it.’ Between products and cribs, it’s so many things,” she said.

Adding, “You just think about I would want someone to have that concern and thought about me if I wasn’t able to do that. It’s such a beautiful community of mothers and their families who care about these families so I’m very proud.”