Kelly Rowland Says Son Titan Is Going Through ‘Challenging Twos’: ‘He’s Definitely a Strong-Willed Little Boy’

Kelly Rowland‘s son Titan Jewell turned 2 in November, but the mom of one says she wouldn’t call this phase in his life the “terrible twos” so much.

“I’m gonna call it the challenging twos — the ‘I’m coming into my own because I’m realizing I’m not next to Mommy all the time’ twos ” Rowland, 35, shared in a recent segment for PEOPLE Now.

“It’s definitely a challenge — he’s discovering what his boundaries are and we’re letting him know what ours [are],” she adds of herself and husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The former Destiny’s Child member — who stars in the new Lifetime movie Love By the 10th Date — admits that her son has quite the personality already.

“He’s definitely a strong-willed little boy,” she says with a laugh. “I’ll keep it at that. But he’s definitely strong-willed.”

Like most toddlers, Titan is into “pretty much everything,” according to Rowland.

“He’s head-butting us these days,” she admits. “I think he’s really giving Ashley, my sister, a run for her money, but she actually butts back at him — but he loves it!”

“So yeah, he’s a tough one. I love him,” Rowland says.