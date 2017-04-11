Kelly Rowland Gets Real About Breastfeeding and Wanting Another Boob Job: My Nipples Were ‘the Size of Frisbees’

Kelly Rowland is serving some serious #realtalk about breastfeeding and her post-baby body.

In her new parenting guide Whoa, Baby! — out Tuesday — the R&B singer opens up about her experiences as a first-time mom, offering insights on the good, the bad and the ugly sides of motherhood she wishes someone had shared with her before she and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed Titan Jewell in 2014.

“All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll! In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying ‘horrified’) by the transformation of the boobs,” Rowland, 36, writes in the book.

“My nipples were HUGE — we are talking the size of Frisbees — and sometimes I could see these veins bulging out while I was nursing,” she continues. “My boobs themselves were so long and stretchy that I sometimes felt like I could’ve swung them over my shoulders.”

The Destiny’s Child veteran also said she underwent breast augmentation surgery years before she became a mom — and admits that she’s open to having another boob job after she has another child.

“Even with the silicon action, it was like some of the air had been sucked out and they just sort of hung there like flapjacks,” she wrote.

Added the singer, “I can’t speak for everyone, but I know I’m going to see someone (wink, wink) after I have my second kid. In the meantime, I just tried to enjoy my ability to feed my baby!”

Whoa, Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened), by Rowland and Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman with Laura Moser, is out now.