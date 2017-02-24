Flashback Friday! Kelly Ripa Shares Throwback Snap of Husband Mark Consuelos and Their Son to Celebrate Joaquin’s Birthday

Happy birthday, Joaquin Antonio!

The youngest child of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos turned 14 Friday, and his mom took to Twitter to share a snap of the birthday boy and his dad over a decade ago.

“#FBF circa 2006. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOAQUIN!!!” wrote the Live with Kelly host, 46, posting a photo of Consuelos and their son smiling for the camera.

“Quin-14! We love you,” she added, tacking on numerous heart, birthday-cake and party-horn emojis.

Consuelos, 45, also took to social media to wish the couple’s son a happy birthday, sharing a photo from 2007.

“Happy 14th bday Quino!!! Love you buddy…photo 2007,” the caption reads.

Ripa was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week, where she recounted a hilarious story about her younger son — she and Consuelos are also parents to daughter Lola Grace, 15, and son Michael Joseph, 19.

“He goes to school where the primary focus of the education is really learning how to read,” she said of Joaquin, who has dyslexia. “If you master so many books, you can bring in a book of your choice and the teacher will read the book out loud to the class.”

The story is in relation to Stephen Colbert‘s children’s-book spoof I Am A Pole (And So Can You!) — a story about a pole trying to find its life purpose, which Joaquin ended up bringing to school as his choice.

“He sends it back to me and says, ‘The teacher wouldn’t finish reading the book,’ ” Ripa continued.

“I think I know why,” Colbert replied, referring to the point in the story where the pole explores his options at a strip club.